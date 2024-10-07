CCB police Arrest Nigerian National, Seize MDMA worth Rs 6 Crore at Pumpwell

Mangaluru: To make “Drug free Mangaluru”, the CCB police work round the clock and arrest drug peddlers. On September 29, after getting information from reliable sources, the CCB police raided a lodge in Pumpwell and arrested a drug peddler and seized 15 grams of MDMA worth Rs 75,000 from his possession.

The arrested has been identified as Haider Ali (51) from Thokkottu.

During interrogation, the CCB police collected all necessary information about the drug suppliers. After collecting the information, the CCB police later went to Bengaluru and arrested Nigerian citizen Peter Ikedi Belonwu from Dommasandra Bengaluru and seized 6.310 kg of MDMA worth Rs 6 Crore from his possession. The police also seized a digital weighing scale, 3 mobile phones, 35 ATM /Debit cards, 17 inactive Sim cards and 10 bank pass books of various banks.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and the able guidance of DCP law and order Siddharth Goyal and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar and under the able leadership of ACP CCB Manoj Kumar the operation was carried out by the CCB police inspector Shyam Sundar, PSIs Sudeep M V, Sharanappa Bhandary, Narendra, ASI Mohan KV, Rama Poojary, Sheenappa, Sujan Shetty and Team.