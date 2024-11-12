Murder Case in Pakshikere: Karthik Bhatt’s Mother and Sister Hospitalized Following Arrest

Mulki: In a tragic development related to the recent murder-suicide case in Mangalore, Shyamala Bhatt, the mother of the deceased Karthik Bhatt, and his sister, Kanmani Bhatt, have been hospitalized due to health complications following their arrest. The two women were taken into custody by the Mulki police on charges of murder and incitement to suicide after the shocking events that unfolded in their family.

Karthik Bhatt, who had been working in Nigeria, returned to his hometown only to face significant challenges in securing stable employment. Reports indicate that he struggled with financial difficulties and suffered losses through online gaming. In a concerning twist, it has come to light that Kanmani Bhatt had allegedly conspired with their mother to evict Karthik, his wife, and their child from their residence. This situation reportedly escalated, leading Karthik to commit the unthinkable act of killing his wife and child before taking his own life.

Police investigation advances with the discovery of the death note, prompting the authorities to register a formal case. Before being presented to the court, both Shyamala and Kanmani Bhatt were admitted to a private hospital in Moodbidri for treatment, as their health deteriorated following the traumatic events and subsequent arrest. Currently, they are receiving medical care while the investigation continues.