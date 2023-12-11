Murder of 4 family members case: K’taka Police issue notice to 11 for trying to attack accused

Udupi: Karnataka Police have issued notice to 11 people for allegedly attempting to attack the accused jilted lover in the case of murder of four members of a family, including three women, when he was brought for spot probe.

The perpetrator, 37-year-old Praveen Arun Chougale had killed Haseena (46), Afnan (23), Aynaz (21) and Aseem (12) at their residence in Nejaru near Udupi city.

The shocking incident was reported on November 12. The accused, an employee at the Mangaluru International Airport, confessed that issues related to friendship, love for Aynaz, and financial matters motivated him to commit the heinous crime.

After tracking down the accused, the police had brought him to the residence of the victims on November 16.

The local residents, expressing their anguish and outrage, had attempted to attack him.

The police sleuths with great difficulty managed to rein in the situation and had to resort to lathi charge to quell the angry mob.

The police had taken the development seriously and issued notice to 11 persons after ascertaining their involvement in trying to attack the accused while in police custody.

The gruesome incident had raised concerns in the communally sensitive coastal region. The police have also booked FIRs regarding the celebration of murders by Hindu activists and also a comment on social media that “the local people have lost a golden opportunity to lynch the accused when he was brought to the residence of the victims by the police”.



