‘Murderous love’: Spurned man slits woman student’s throat near college, surrenders

Raichur: In a shocking incident, a spurned lover brutally killed a college student in broad daylight by slitting her throat after she refused to marry him in Raichur district, Karnataka.

The accused has surrendered to the police after committing the crime.

The deceased student has been identified as Shifa (24), while the accused is Mubin, a worker at a tile shop. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Sindhanoor Town police station.

Police said that Shifa, who was pursuing an MSc at a private college in Sindhanoor town, commuted daily from Lingasaguru. She had known the accused for six years, during which he developed feelings for her.

Meanwhile, Shifa’s family had begun discussions about her marriage to another man. Upon learning of this, Mubin pressured her to marry him, but she refused. Enraged, the accused followed her from Lingasaguru and attacked her near the Sindhanoor Government Graduation College. He stabbed her in the neck and then slit her throat before fleeing the scene.

After committing the crime, he went to the footwear shop owned by the man with whom Shifa’s marriage was being discussed and created a ruckus. He then proceeded to the Lingasaguru police station, where he surrendered.

Taking the seriousness of the case into account, Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah rushed to the crime scene for the inspection. He also instructed the police to increase vigilance around colleges. The police have registered a case and are questioning the accused.

On April 18, 2024, jilted lover Fayaz Kondikoppa attacked Neha Hiremath, an MCA student, with a knife, repeatedly stabbing and killing her on her college premises in Hubballi city.

On May 15, 2024, in another horrific incident, a jilted lover, Vishwa, barged into the house of one Anjali Ambigera, a young woman and stabbed her to death in front of her family members in Hubballi city. The accused had previously threatened the girl, warning her that she would meet the same fate as Neha Hiremath, who was brutally stabbed to death on a college campus recently in Hubballi.



