Tragic Incident at Stone Quarry Claims Young Life in Gangolli

Gangolli: In a tragic incident that has raised suspicions, a young man has lost his life following an accident at a stone quarry pit in Alur village, Mundugod. The deceased, identified as 22-year-old Sunil Gatti, sustained severe injuries from a fall on January 27, and a formal case has been lodged at the Gangolli police station in light of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Reports indicate that Sunil fell into the Lateral stone quarry pit at approximately 7:15 PM. A local resident, Basappa, witnessed the incident and promptly contacted Hanumantharay, who arrived from Vijayapura to assist. Sunil was subsequently rushed to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition.

Unfortunately, Sunil succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of January 29 at Wenlock Hospital in Mangalore. Following his death, Hanumantharay filed a complaint with local authorities, voicing his suspicions about the events leading up to the tragedy. In response, the Gangolli police have initiated an investigation to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward as they seek to unravel the conflicting details surrounding this unfortunate accident.