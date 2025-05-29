‘My Planet, My Pride’: Guest Lecture by Dr. R. K. Nair Advocates Environmental Responsibility at Yenepoya University

Mangalore: The Centre for Environmental Studies at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), in collaboration with the Eco Club and NSS Unit of Yenepoya Medical College and Research Centre, hosted a guest lecture titled “My Planet, My Pride” on Tuesday, May 28. On this occasion, renowned environmentalist Dr. R. K. Nair, co-founder of the Enviro Creators Foundation and widely known as the ‘Green Hero of India’, delivered an inspiring talk focused on cultivating environmental responsibility and respect for nature. A large number of students and faculty members participated in the programme.

Hailing from Kasaragod, Dr. Radhakrishnan Nair has led the creation of over 100 Miyawaki forests across India, including Smritivan in Kutch, Gujarat—the world’s largest Miyawaki forest, covering 470 acres. Drawing from this experience, he emphasized the urgent need for grassroots change in individual attitudes and lifestyles.

“Insects, animals, and birds work tirelessly to sustain life on Earth without salary, promotion, or incentives. Yet we destroy them with chemicals and pollution. Nature doesn’t need our social media posts on Environment Day; it needs our consistent action, our lifestyle choices, and our respect,” Dr. Nair stressed in his keynote address.

He urged everyone to adopt more sustainable practices and embrace an eco-conscious culture. “Why use a straw when you can drink directly? I carry my own steel plate and tumbler wherever I go. If each of us made small changes like this, the planet would breathe easier,” he said.

Dr. Bhagya Sharma, Deputy Director of the Centre for Environmental Studies, introduced the guest speaker. Dr. Ashwini Shetty, Director of Extension and Outreach, felicitated Dr. Nair. Dr. Yashodhar Bhandary, Deputy Director of the Yenepoya Research Centre, and Dr. Malavika, Coordinator of the NSS Unit, were also present on the dais. Dr. Leena Pramod, Coordinator of the Eco Club, proposed the vote of thanks, while Mr. Vishnu compered the programme. Dr. Arush Ul Islam, a final-year MBBS student, presented a symbolic butterfly painting as a memento to Dr. Nair. The programme included a tree-planting ceremony.