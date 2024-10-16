‘My son has come back’: Murdered fan Renukaswamy’s father as grandson born

Chitradurga: The wife of Renukaswamy, the fan who was allegedly kidnapped and brutally tortured to death by Kannada superstar Darshan and his gang, gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday.

Sahana was five months pregnant when Renukaswamy was murdered. She is presently admitted to a private hospital in Karnataka’s Chitradurga city.

Kashinathaiah, the father of Renukaswamy, expressed gratitude to the hospital staff and said his daughter-in-law and the baby were doing fine.

“The doctors who took care of my daughter-in-law have done the delivery free of cost and I thank them,” he said.

With tears flowing, he said, “My son has come back in the form of a baby. She gave birth to the baby at 6.55 p.m.,” he stated.

When asked about the case, he stated, “I don’t want to talk about it. What matters to me is the mother and son are doing good. I want to thank Dr Mallikarjun who called my daughter-in-law twice a week for a medical check-up and today they ensured normal delivery.”

The family has demanded the trial of the case in a fast-track court. They had welcomed the judgement by the court to quash the bail petitions of jailed Kannada superstar Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda in the case.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.

Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

Darshan’s counsel has termed the investigation a classic failure and compared the charges in the charge sheet to the story of ‘Arabian Nights’. Darshan’s counsel also highlighted that there was a deliberate delay in conducting a post-mortem of the body of Renukaswamy and recording the statements of eyewitnesses.

Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna Kumar, known for handling high-profile cases, had vehemently argued that the bail petition of Darshan should not be accepted. He had rebutted the arguments against the police investigation and submitted before the court that Darshan in his statement had confessed to kicking Renukaswamy’s chest.

The police submitted the 3,991-page charge sheet on September 4.



