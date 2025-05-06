Mysuru jail warden suspended for his abusive video criticising Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Police Department on Tuesday suspended a jail warden for his abusive video against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for allegedly raising his (Siddaramaiah) hand at a senior police officer during a Congress convention.

An official identified the suspended jail warden as H.N. Madhu Kumar (45), an ex-army man currently serving as a warder at Mysuru Central Prison.

Superintendent of Mysuru Central Prison B.S. Ramesh conducted an inquiry and issued the suspension order.

The official said that a detailed investigation is being initiated against Madhu Kumar by the Police Department, adding that a preliminary probe has revealed that the objectionable video was created by April 28.

In the video, Madhu Kumar strongly objected to the Chief Minister’s alleged gesture of “raising his hand” at Additional Superintendent of Police Narayan Bharamani during the Congress convention in Belagavi on April 28.

Siddaramaiah had “lost” his temper after BJP women workers created a ruckus during the event, following his statement that ‘India doesn’t need war with Pakistan’.

Using objectionable language, Madhu Kumar claimed that police officers serve the state for 35 years, while politicians are elected by the mercy of the people only for five years.

He further criticised Siddaramaiah, stating that as a lawyer and the head of the state, he should have shown more restraint while addressing the Additional SP.

He added that the Karnataka Police are not Siddaramaiah’s slaves and accused the Chief Minister of “losing respect” due to his behaviour.

The suspended warden also made personal remarks about the untimely death of Siddaramaiah’s elder son, Rakesh Siddaramaiah. He further commented on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, in which Siddaramaiah is one of the accused.

He went on to question the delay in the crediting of police salaries and criticised the law and order situation in Mysuru, citing the recent attack on a police station.

Madhu Kumar has been suspended under the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021. Meanwhile, the Congress party’s Mysuru unit has filed a complaint with the DCP (Law and Order), urging the police to register an FIR against him.

Madhu Kumar holds a post equivalent to that of a police constable and has been serving at Mysuru Central Prison.

On Tuesday morning, Congress party workers staged a protest in front of Mysuru Central Prison. Mysuru is the native district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.



