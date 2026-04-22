Nadda bashes Kharge’s ‘terrorist’ remark, says Cong gone ‘berserk’ out of fear of defeat in elections

New Delhi: Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Wednesday hit out at Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge over the “terrorist” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the people of the country will give a “befitting response” to the party.

He said that the Congress chief’s “derogatory” remarks were a “grave insult” to the mandate of the country’s 140 crore people.

Kharge triggered a major political controversy on Tuesday while attacking AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, referring to PM Modi as a “terrorist” during a press conference. He later clarified that he meant the Prime Minister was “terrorising people and political parties” and not that he was a terrorist.

Reacting to this, Nadda took to X and said, “The use of the word ‘terrorist’ by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji is a grave insult to the mandate of 140 crore countrymen.”

“The issue-less and vision-less Congress has gone berserk out of fear of the impending defeat in the upcoming elections in five states. In its attempt to snatch away women’s rights, it is facing the wrath of the public across the country; irked by its eroding mass base, Congress leaders are unable to digest the continuously rising popularity of Prime Minister Modi Ji,” he said.

Condemning Kharge’s remarks, the Union Minister said, “The shameful and derogatory language used by the Congress President against Prime Minister Modi Ji cannot be condemned enough, no matter how strongly it is denounced.”

“The people of the country will surely give a befitting response to the Congress for its derogatory remark against the Prime Minister,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, slammed Kharge and accused Congress of repeatedly lowering the standards of public discourse. ​

He wrote that Kharge had “breached every standard of public conduct and brought shame to the nation” by calling the elected Prime Minister a terrorist. ​

Shah emphasised that PM Modi had curbed terrorism over the past twelve years and described the remark as highly condemnable. ​

He added that every time Congress hurls abuses at PM Modi, the people of India respond, and this time too, the public will give its answer. ​