Nalin Kumar Kateel Inaugurates MRPL HiQ Brand Retail Outlet at Puttur Bypass

Puttur: MRPL has opened its 108th HiQ brand fuel retail outlet at Tenkila on the Bypass Road of the Highway at Puttur.

The Retail outlet ‘Maheshwar Petroleum’ is now set to serve Hi high-quality petrol and diesel to its customers in this prominent location. MRPL is ONGC’s sole refinery and is renowned for high-quality fuels offering the best mileage to its customers.

Though a late entrant in the retail outlet domain HiQ brand retail outlets are now rapidly increasing their presence in Karnataka and North Kerala and are also entering the market in Tamil Nadu region.

MRPL is a group company of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd) and has been awarded for Best Innovation in Refining for the last two years in succession by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, GOI.

Shri Nalin Kumar Kateel, Ex MP DK District inaugurated the Retail Outlet in the presence of various dignitaries and MRPL officials. Shri Ashok Rai, Hon’ble MLA of Puttur presided over the programme.

Maheshwar Petroleum at Tenkila is a Dealer Owned Dealer Operated (DODO) Retail Outlet.