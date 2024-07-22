Goa CM hails Centre lifting ban on govt employees joining RSS activities

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday welcomed the decision of the Central government to lift the ban on government employees who want to take part in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) programmes.

“I welcome the decision taken by the Union government to withdraw the restrictions on the government employees to participate in the programmes of RSS,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the unconstitutional restrictions imposed by the then successive Congress government show their reluctance to accept a different view.

“The Bharatiya view must be carried forward. I congratulate the Union government for the decision,” the Chief Minister added.

RSS Goa Chief Rajan Bhobe said that with this decision there will be no fear among government servants to partake in ‘Shakhas’.

“There were no such restrictions earlier also and whoever was willing to work for Sangh, used to engage in programmes of RSS. There were no restrictions. Hence, I don’t find anything to welcome in this decision. People participate in Shakhas on Sundays, wherein we discuss ongoing issues,” Bhobe said.

He said that the organisation does not allow anyone to work for RSS by taking leave or by remaining absent at their workplace and nobody has done such things in the past.

In November 1966, the Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a ban on participation in the RSS affiliated programmes, which was removed on July 9.