Namo Brigade founder booked for derogatory remark against Kharge



Kalaburagi: A police complaint has been lodged on Saturday against right-wing activist and Namo Brigade founder Chakravarty Sulibele on the charges of making derogatory remark against AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The complaint has been filed with Kalaburagi Police Commissioner R. Chetan by Congress Kalaburagi unit president Jagadeva Guttedar, police said.

Alleging that Sulibele had “abused and humiliated” Kharge, the complainant demanded legal action against the activist.

Addressing “Namo Bharat” programme in Shirava of Raichur district recently, Sulibele had said: “Kharge is a ayogya (incompetent) person”.

Sulibele said: “Kharge had the ESI hospital building constructed in the shape of letters of his last name, using the people’s money.”

The Karnataka Congress has demanded that Sulibele should be externed for spreading “false news and disturbing the peace in society”.

In a post in Kannada on X, the state Congress unit said that the remark by “vermin” against AICC President Kharge is condemnable.

“These parasitic beings who make a living by delivering such speech cannot tolerate elevation of a leader from the oppressed class to the highest position, it said.



