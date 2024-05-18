Napoli hold Fiorentina in Serie A



Rome: Both Cristiano Biraghi and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia smashed in stunning free kicks in Serie A on Friday, as Napoli and Fiorentina shared the spoils in a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw.

Defending champion Napoli had a disastrous performance this season, as they only ranked ninth before Friday with one win in their previous 10 outings, while Fiorentina had moved into the Conference League final for the second consecutive season, Xinhua reported

Napoli went ahead in the 8th minute when Matteo Politano’s corner set up Amir Rrahmani for a header.

The home side got back on level terms in the 40th minute when Biraghi’s free kick curled into the corner, minutes before Politano’s wayward pass was intercepted by M’Bala Nzola who cut inside to finish with a low strike.

Kvaratskhelia also showcased his set-piece skill in the 57th minute as the Georgian’s free kick went over the wall and dipped quickly to go beyond the goalkeeper.

Politano had the chance to atone for his error minutes later but only saw his attempt smack the woodwork.