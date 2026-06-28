Natekal: Infosys Employee Killed in College Bus Accident; Several Students Injured

Konaje: An Infosys employee was killed, and several students sustained injuries after a college bus carrying students from Konaje to Mangaluru lost control and toppled into a roadside drain near Natekal Junction on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Prajwal Arnold (31), an Infosys employee and a native of Chikkamagaluru.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred when the college bus was attempting to overtake Prajwal’s motorcycle near Natekal. The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and overturn into a roadside drain.

Prajwal was trapped beneath the bus following the accident. Local residents rushed to the scene and, with the help of a crane, lifted the bus to rescue him. He was shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries despite efforts to save him.

Several students travelling on the bus sustained minor injuries and were treated at nearby hospitals.

The accident drew a large crowd, resulting in a temporary traffic disruption in the area.

Police visited the scene, conducted a preliminary inspection, and registered a case. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.