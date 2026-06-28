Karnataka Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar Visits Sri Siddhivinayaka Temple in Mumbai

Mumbai: Karnataka Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar visited the revered Sri Siddhivinayaka Temple at Prabhadevi in Mumbai on Friday and sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The Chief Minister’s prayers at one of the city’s most prominent and spiritually significant temples drew attention.

According to available information, Shri Thonse Jayakrishna A. Shetty, Founder of the Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti (NGO), and Shri Prakash Bhandary, President of Chinnara Bimba, were present during the visit and accompanied the Chief Minister throughout the temple premises.

Sri Siddhivinayaka Temple, renowned for its profound religious significance and widespread devotion among millions of devotees, welcomed the dignitary as he performed prayers in accordance with temple traditions. The Chief Minister’s visit was marked by a solemn and devotional atmosphere, reflecting the temple’s enduring status as a major spiritual landmark in Mumbai.

The visit is being viewed as part of the Chief Minister’s engagement with religious and cultural institutions during his visit to Mumbai. A large number of devotees continue to visit the temple daily, seeking divine blessings for prosperity, well-being, and success.

The presence of community leaders such as Shetty and Bhandary highlighted the cordial and respectful nature of the occasion. Their accompaniment underscored the significance of the visit and the shared cultural reverence associated with the temple.

Sri Siddhivinayaka Temple remains one of India’s most iconic pilgrimage sites, attracting visitors from across the country and abroad. The Chief Minister’s prayer visit added another notable moment to the temple’s long history of hosting prominent personalities from public life.