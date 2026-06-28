Beneath The Numbers

I begin at the genesis of subzero,

Warming up and preparing to move,

Pushing steadily, then rapidly, up I go

To the top, to the summit, to fall back again.

Ups and downs are the part of my life

Ups and downs bring joys and glooms

Ups for some and downs for others;

Gloom or joy, put your pins on my figures.

I bleed underneath those pins, piercing

Deep into my lines as the ink flows.

Ghosts escape through those holes,

Of those who were once human faces.

I rise, leaving behind a ghost town:

Those cheerful-sounding houses empty,

The graveyard lined up colourfully,

Bright lights on the funeral pyres.

Draw my curves as your pen pleases,

Break me, tear me, bend me as you will;

As I take shape like molten lava, like water,

Whether good or evil, no grudge I keep.

Yet when you use me to cloak death,

When you mask it with my green graphs,

I resist, I stand strong, I fight to stay,

But alas, your math drags me along.

Yes, I am forced against my will to move,

But I remember those underneath my ink,

While you count them down to a number—

As Joe said: a million deaths, a statistic.

About the Author:

Sydney Billford Monteiro

The poem is closely connected to the author’s newly released book, which is now available as an eBook on Amazon and as a paperback on Pothi.com.

Book Purchase Links:

Amazon eBook: https://amzn.in/d/0c6dcihi

Pothi Paperback: https://store.pothi.com/book/sydney-billford-monteiro-beneath-numbers/

Sydney Billford Monteiro was born and brought up in Mangalore, Karnataka. An HR by profession, he has a Masters in Social Work and is working for the Hospitality Industry in Bangalore. He is an avid reader of Crime Thrillers, Mystery novels, and Science books. Creative writing and poetry is his passion.

He loves exploring the world of stories. His favourite pastime is experimenting with real-life events, creating characters, and turning them into engaging storylines.

Apart from reading and writing the author loves football; his favourite game and watching movies that depict unusual concepts and real-life events.

He also loves to have a healthy debate over a scientific idea.

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