National Integration Camp Concludes at Yenepoya

Mangaluru: The valedictory of the 2023 National Integration Camp at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Mangalore was held recently. This seven-day endeavour, conducted in collaboration with the State NSS Cell, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (Government of Karnataka), and NSS Unit at Yenepoya University, brought together approximately 200 delegates from Goa Maharastra Gujarat West Bengal Tamilnadu Karnataka

Dr. Pratap Lingaiah State NSS officer delivered the concluding remarks, commenting on the commendable performance of the coordinator and her team. The harmonious coexistence and unity among delegates were identified through their presentations showcasing unique talents. The immersive experience yielded varied outcomes, encompassing cultural exchange, environmental study, unity and diversity-focused brainstorming, and holistic physical and intellectual development.

Dr M Vijayakumar, the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), presided over the valedictory ceremony, extending congratulations to all contributors who played a pivotal role in the success of the camp. The distinguished presence of Colonel Nitteguthu Sarath Bhanadary, Dr K.S Gangadhara Somayaji Registrar Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), and Dr Ashwini Shetty, Programme Coordinator of NSS Unit at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), added gravitas to the occasion.

Programmatic elements included the daily flag hoisting by esteemed dignitaries and the integration of daily yoga, meditation, and exhibition for the comprehensive development of participants. Eminent speakers delivered insightful lectures, fostering intellectual engagement. Cultural programs showcased the rich tapestry of states, and fieldwork at locales such as Pilikula, beaches, and historical sites enriched delegates with practical experiences.

The felicitation of participating delegates from Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Gujarat with certificates during the valedictory ceremony. Manish K NSS program officer YSAHS welcomed the gathering while Pavitra Shetty NSS program officer YIASCM delivered the vote of thanks and Averil Rebello, NSS program officer compered the programme.