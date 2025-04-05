NATIONAL LEVEL HR CONFERENCE ‘STUNA’ 2025: ‘Transforming HR: Leading Through Change and Innovation’

Mangalore: The School of Social Work (Autonomous) Roshni Nilaya, in collaboration with the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM), Mangaluru Chapter, is proud to announce the National Level HR Conference ‘STUNA’ 2025. This prestigious event is set to take place on April 8th and 9th, 2025, at the Roshni Nilaya campus in Valencia, Mangaluru.

The conference will be inaugurated on April 8th, 2025, at 10:00 AM by Shri. Krishna Hegde, Group General Manager – HR at MRPL, Mangaluru. The inauguration will be presided over by Dr. Jacinta D’Souza, Former Principal of the School of Social Work, Mangaluru.

The Valedictory ceremony will occur on April 9th, 2025, at 3:30 PM, with Captain Brijesh Chowta, MP – Dakshina Kannada Loksabha Constituency, as the Chief Guest. The event will also feature esteemed guests including Shri. Shekhar Pujari, Past Chairman of NIPM Mangaluru Chapter, Shri. Steevan Pinto, Chairman of NIPM Mangaluru Chapter, Dr. Laxmish Rai, Hon Secretary of NIPM Mangaluru Chapter, and Prof. Cecilia F. Goveas, Controller of Examination at the School of Social Work, Mangaluru.

About the Conference Key Highlights

The HR Leadership Summit 2025 is designed for management students, aspiring HR professionals, and industry leaders to explore the rapidly evolving HR landscape. With a focus on innovation, adaptability, and strategic leadership, the conference promises to be an enriching experience.

Key highlights of the event include:

Inspiring Speakers: Gain insights from top industry experts.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with HR professionals and peers.

Exciting Competitions: Showcase your strategic and communication skills.

Themes Competitions

The conference will feature two main panels:

Panel 1:

Theme: Empowering the Next Generation: The Role of Budding HR Professionals in Shaping the Future

Sub-themes:

Skills for the Future: What Today’s Students Need to Succeed

Building a Personal Brand in HR

Speakers: Ms. Sathya Venkatesh (General Manager – HR, Symbio Generics India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru) and Ms. Shwetha Pinto (Soft Skills Trainer Transformational Coach, Goa).

Moderator: Mr. Ronald Mascharenhas (Former Head – HR, PR CSR Syngene International Limited, Mangaluru).

Following this panel will be an expert session on Understanding Recent Changes in Labor Legislation, addressed by Mr. Prashanth B K (Senior Advocate, CCI Legal, Bengaluru) and moderated by Mr. Steevan Pinto Chairman, NIPM Mangaluru Chapter.

Panel 2:

Theme: Adaptive Leadership: Thriving in a Hybrid Work Environment

Sub-themes:

Leadership Styles that Foster Employee Engagement in Remote Settings

Strategies for Maintaining Team Cohesion and Productivity

Speakers: Ms. Rajathi Subramaniam (Founder, Percepts Advisory Services, Bengaluru) and Ms. Yashodha Raji (HR – Business Partner, Ivanti, Bengaluru).

Moderator: Dr. Devraj K (Former Director, SDM College of Business Management, Mangaluru).

An expert session on Data-Driven HR: Harnessing Analytics for Strategic Talent Management will follow, led by Mr. Aloysius Kiran (General Manager – HR, Schneider Electric, Bengaluru) and moderated by Mr. Chethan Mendonca (General Manager – HR, MCF, Mangaluru).

Additionally, participants can engage in competitions such as Best Management Team and HR Business Quiz, with winners receiving trophies, certificates, and cash prizes.

The conference will also feature a musical performance by the Mesmerizing Allegrow Crew (MAC) of Roshni Nilaya.

Join us for this exciting opportunity to learn from industry leaders and network with peers in the field of Human Resource Management.



