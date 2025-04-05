Understanding the Shifting Date of Easter: A Look at the Computus Paschalis

Easter Date

In 2024 Easter was on 31st March.

In 2025 Easter is on 20th April.

In 2026 Easter will be on 5th April.

Do you know how the date of Easter is fixed? Once the Easter date is fixed then the date of Ash Wednesday, the Feast of Ascension of Jesus Christ, the Feast of Pentecost, the Feast of the Most Holy Trinity, the Feast of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi), and the feast of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus are fixed by the Catholic Church. If you read the following note, you will learn how the date of Easter is fixed by the Catholic Church.

Easter’s date is calculated as the first Sunday after the first full moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox (March 21st), using a mathematical method called “computus paschalis”.

Here’s a more detailed explanation:

The Spring Equinox:

The spring equinox, which marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, is used as a starting point.

The Paschal Full Moon:

Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday following the full moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox.

The “Computus Paschalis”:

This is a mathematical method used to determine the date of Easter, taking into account the lunar cycles and the spring equinox.

Fixed Date for Equinox:

While the actual date of the spring equinox can vary slightly, the church uses a fixed date of March 21st for calculations, known as the “ecclesiastical equinox”.

Eastern and Western Churches:

The Eastern and Western Christian churches use slightly different calendars and methods for calculating Easter, which can sometimes lead to different dates for Easter celebrations.

Gregorian vs. Julian Calendar:

Western churches generally use the Gregorian calendar, while some Eastern churches still use the older Julian calendar, which can cause a difference in the date of Easter.

Easter Range:

Easter always falls between March 22nd and April 25th in the Gregorian calendar.

The earliest date for Easter is 22nd March. In 1818 Easter was on 22nd March. The next date will be 22nd March 2285 will be Easter.

The last date for Easter is 25th April.

In 2038 Easter will be on 25th April.