NDA targets Congress over Ashok Gehlot’s ‘conspiracy’ remark

New Delhi,: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s recent statement about a “conspiracy” against him has sparked fresh political reactions across the spectrum, with NDA leaders questioning the Congress party’s internal functioning and suggesting that they point to deepening divisions within the opposition party.

Reacting to Gehlot’s statement, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the development reflected growing discord within the Congress leadership.

“Rajasthan’s ‘magician’ has once again shown his magic. And this time it seems that what we earlier saw as Congress vs Congress, the Gehlot vs Pilot chapter, has now become Gehlot vs Kharge. Because this is seen as a direct attack on Kharge,” he said.

JD(U) leaders also launched a sharp attack on the Congress, claiming the party was facing an organisational decline and struggling with internal contradictions.

Reacting to the development, JD(U) Chief Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Across the country, the Congress party is emerging as a politically weakening force and is heading towards decline. In this situation, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s statement about a conspiracy raises questions. Who is behind this conspiracy? Who did the conspiracy?.. Does the Congress Party not have internal democracy? Was this conspiracy orchestrated by the Gandhi family? Who exactly is responsible?”

Echoing similar sentiments, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said Gehlot’s remarks raised important questions about the party’s internal dynamics.

“Ashok Gehlot is a senior leader from Rajasthan. If he genuinely feels that he was treated unfairly within the Congress, then he should also clarify who was responsible for that situation. Due to various internal conflicts, conspiracies, and factionalism, the Congress party has gradually drifted away from its original objectives in several states…” he said.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister had stated that he was ready to become the Congress President in 2022, but a “big conspiracy” thwarted his bid and damaged his image.

The remarks reignited discussion around factionalism within the Congress. While the Congress has not officially responded to the latest criticism, opposition parties have seized upon Gehlot’s comments to question the party’s internal democracy and leadership structure.