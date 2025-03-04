Nearly 4.9 lakh children undergo health checkups in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha

Sabarkantha: Approximately 4,89,722 schoolchildren underwent health screening over the past year under the government’s Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district.

Twenty-nine medical teams visited various educational institutions, including primary and secondary schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, to ensure early detection and treatment of diseases among children, officials shared on Tuesday.

During these screenings, 183 children were diagnosed with heart disease, out of which 50 underwent surgery free of cost under government schemes, while the remaining are receiving treatment based on specialist recommendations.

Additionally, 48 children with kidney diseases, 34 with cancer, and 15 with congenital spinal disorders were identified and referred to designated hospitals for further medical attention.

Among the identified cases, 39 children were found with cleft lip and palate defects. So far, 11 have successfully undergone corrective surgery, while the rest will receive treatment at an appropriate age. Furthermore, 40 children with clubfoot were diagnosed, with 37 already receiving successful treatment through plastering and surgery, allowing them to live normal lives.

The remaining three children are still undergoing medical care.

Beyond physical health screenings, the RBSK teams played a crucial role in raising awareness about adolescent health issues, including menstrual hygiene, weekly iron-folic acid supplementation, mental health, handwashing techniques, and addiction-free living. These awareness programmes were conducted across schools to promote overall well-being.

The teams also visited delivery points at hospitals to provide immediate health screenings for newborns, ensuring early detection of congenital diseases and necessary interventions. Malnutrition remains a significant public health concern in Gujarat, affecting a substantial number of children under the age of five.

According to data presented in the Gujarat Assembly, over 5.70 lakh children in the state are malnourished, with approximately 4.38 lakh categorised as underweight and 1.31 lakh as severely underweight.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) indicates that the prevalence of stunting in Gujarat has increased slightly from 38.5 per cent to 39 per cent, severe wasting from 9.5 per cent to 10.6 per cent, and underweight from 39.3 per cent to 39.7 per cent. Additionally, the NITI Aayog’s data reveals that nearly 40 per cent of children under five in Gujarat are underweight, highlighting the state’s ongoing struggle with malnutrition. Despite these challenges, recent data suggests some improvements.

The percentage of stunted children decreased from 53.6 per cent in October 2022 to 40.8 per cent in October 2024, indicating a reduction of 12.8 percentage points over two years. However, Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) cases have risen, with 9,606 cases reported in 2020-21, 13,048 in 2021-22, and 18,978 in 2022-23.