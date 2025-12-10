Need to grant Point of Call status to Mangaluru International Airport, says Captain Brijesh Chowta, under Rule 377

New Delhi: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta raised the need for urgent grant of “Point of Call (PoC)” status to Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) in Parliament today. Mangaluru International Airport, located in the Dakshina Kannada district, is the principal aviation gateway for coastal Karnataka and adjoining regions of Kerala. He remarked that in 2024 – 25, the airport handled approximately 23.4 lakh passengers, including 7.15 lakh international passengers, along with over 16,800 aircraft movements, registering more than 15% annual growth – clearly demonstrating its rising strategic and commercial importance.

Captain Chowta stated that the Tulu Nadu region has a large overseas workforce, particularly in the Gulf and Middle East, that relies heavily on Mangaluru for international travel. However, the absence of PoC status prevents foreign carriers from operating direct international services, forcing passengers to transit through Bengaluru or Kochi, resulting in higher costs, longer travel times, and avoidable inconvenience for the diaspora.

He remarked that granting PoC status to Mangaluru International Airport would enable direct international connectivity, expand airline operations, and significantly ease travel for overseas workers and their families. He further stated that such connectivity would act as a catalyst for trade and investment, supporting key regional industries such as marine exports, arecanut, cashew processing, and petrochemicals, while complementing the growth of the Mangalore Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Improved international access will further boost tourism, education, and people-to-people exchanges, facilitating easier travel for students, researchers, and visitors to premier institutions such as NITK Surathkal and Manipal Institute of Technology.

Through this intervention, Captain Brijesh Chowta urged the Hon’ble Minister of Civil Aviation to consider the strong passenger demand, economic potential, and regional significance of Mangaluru, and to accord Point of Call status to Mangaluru International Airport at the earliest in the interest of balanced regional development and improved global connectivity.