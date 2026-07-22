NEET row: K’taka BJP leaders marching towards Cong HQ detained; eggs hurled at BJP MLA

Bengaluru,: Karnataka BJP leaders marching towards the KPCC headquarters in Bengaluru to protest against Congress for playing politics over the NEET row and ignoring the state’s issues were detained by the police on Wednesday.

Congress workers had gathered in large numbers and targeted a senior BJP MLA, B.P. Harish, who arrived directly at the KPCC office. As soon as he stepped out of his vehicle, Congress workers surrounded him and raised slogans against the BJP.

Even as the police rushed to rescue him, Congress workers allegedly hurled eggs at him. The police escorted him to a nearby lane and diverted the protesters.

On the other hand, BJP MLAs and MLCs, led by Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, took out a march from Vidhana Soudha to the KPCC headquarters.

The police stopped them midway near the Cantonment area and detained them.

Addressing the media, R. Ashoka stated that the BJP was staging a protest in front of the Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, accusing them of indulging in “political drama” over the NEET issue while ignoring pressing concerns in Karnataka.

Ashoka further said the Congress leadership was focusing on protests in Delhi instead of addressing the severe drought affecting large parts of Karnataka.

He alleged that the state government had failed to respond adequately to the crisis, and accused Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, ministers, former ministers and legislators of being preoccupied with political activities in the national capital.

“Nearly the entire state is facing drought. Already, 175 taluks have been affected, and only a few districts remain unaffected. But there is no government in Karnataka today. The government must immediately declare drought and allocate Rs 20 crore each for drinking water works in every Assembly constituency and taluk,” he said.

Ashoka also demanded the constitution of taluk-level drought task forces to monitor and address the situation on a war footing.

Targeting Congress over its protest in Delhi on the NEET issue, Ashoka claimed that the party was attempting to gain political mileage.

He criticised Rahul Gandhi for participating in the demonstrations and alleged that the Congress party was ignoring issues affecting Karnataka.

“The Congress is staging protests near the Prime Minister’s Office over NEET. This is a restricted area, and the protest is purely political. Rahul Gandhi has time to participate in these protests but has no time to speak about the 11 innocent people who died during the RCB celebrations in Bengaluru,” he said.