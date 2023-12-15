Nejar Brutal Murder Case: Accused Praveen Arun Chougale file Bail Application

Udupi: Praveen Arun Chougale the accused in the murder of four members of a family, including three women at Nejar filed a bail application in the District session court, Udupi on December 14.

The perpetrator, 37-year-old Praveen Arun Chougale had killed Haseena (46), Afnan (23), Aynaz (21) and Aseem (12) at their residence in Nejar near Udupi city.

Advocate KSN Rajesh filed the bail application in the court for the accused Praveen Chougule, who is in judicial custody. The district session court Judge Dinesh Hegde took up the application for hearing.

A notice has been served to public prosecutor Prakash Chandra Shetty, allowing him to file an objection on December 20.

On November 12, the accused Praveen Chougale, brutally killed the mother and three children at the Nejar Tripti Layout. On November 14, Praveen Chougle was arrested by the police. The period of judicial custody of the accused has been extended till December 18.