Nepal Gen-Z protest: PM Oli orders probe, denies social media shutdown policy

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of at least 19 people after a Gen-Z led protest against corruption and the ongoing ban on social media platforms spiraled into violence across Kathmandu and other cities.

The demonstrations, organized by the country’s Gen-Z generation, took a deadly turn after alleged infiltration by unidentified groups, triggering widespread vandalism, arson, and clashes with security forces.

PM Oli announced the formation of a high-level probe committee to investigate the incident and the sequence of events that led to the bloodshed.

“I am extremely saddened that citizens lost their lives during today’s protest. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and relatives who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable incident,” PM Oli said.

The Prime Minister clarified that the government had no intention of shutting down social media platforms. “The government had not, and does not, adopt any policy to shut down social media,” he said.

He explained that the recent deactivation of certain platforms was carried out in compliance with a Supreme Court directive requiring social media platforms to register in Nepal.

The Prime Minister claimed the protest was infiltrated by “various vested interests,” which led to the violence. “Even the organizers had declared the protest a success and had urged people to return home. But infiltrators carried out acts of vandalism and arson,” he noted.

Following the violence, a late-night cabinet meeting decided to form an investigative committee, according to a senior cabinet minister. “A decision has been taken to form the committee to investigate the incident… The committee will get a mandate to submit a report within 15 days,” the minister said.

While many expected the cabinet to lift the ongoing social media ban, no such decision was taken due to strong opposition from PM Oli. Ironically, social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and X, began functioning late at night, without any official announcement from the government.

Earlier in the day, top leaders of the ruling Nepali Congress had urged the government to lift the ban, citing growing public unrest.

The government has promised compensation for the families of the deceased and free treatment for the injured, while vowing to ensure accountability through the upcoming investigation.