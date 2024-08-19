Netanyahu blames Hamas for ceasefire stalemate

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday accused Hamas of refusing to compromise in ceasefire negotiations, emphasising that pressure should be directed at the Palestinian group amid ongoing international ceasefire efforts.

Speaking at his weekly Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel would not compromise on security issues. “We are engaged in negotiations, not giveaways. There are things we can be flexible about, and there are things we cannot be flexible about,” he said.

Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to the three-phase proposal presented by U.S. President Joe Biden in May, which includes a truce and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

“Strong military pressure, combined with strong diplomatic pressure, is the way to achieve the release of our hostages,” he added.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was expected to arrive in Israel later on Sunday to further efforts to secure a Gaza hostages-for-ceasefire deal. The visit follows two days of negotiations in Doha involving Qatari, Egyptian, and U.S. negotiators. The mediators and an Israeli delegation are scheduled to travel to Cairo to continue the talks this week.

According to Israeli media reports, Hamas expressed scepticism about the likelihood of an agreement, noting that the latest proposal differed significantly from a previously accepted version and accusing Israel of backtracking on issues it had already agreed upon.

Hamas has rejected Israel’s demands for a permanent military presence along the Gaza-Egypt border and in another area dividing southern and northern Gaza, where Israeli forces would inspect Palestinians returning to their homes.