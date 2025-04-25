Neutralise sleeper cells within country before targeting Pakistan: Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Friday demanded that the sleeper cells in the country must be neutralised first before targeting Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP office in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka emphasised that sleeper cells within the country must be neutralised before targeting Pakistan.

Criticising Congress leaders for questioning the country’s soldiers, Ashoka asked whom they trust if not the armed forces?

He stressed that the nation must unitedly condemn terrorist attacks.

Terrorists targeted and killed people after identifying them as Hindus, he said, adding that it’s wrong to criticise soldiers or dismiss espionage concerns.

He questioned who failed when the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast occurred, when a cooker bomb exploded, and when ministers faced honeytrap attempts. He urged Congress not to speak on matters concerning the nation’s soldiers.

Ashoka further announced that the BJP will stage protests in Bengaluru against the price hikes imposed by the Congress government.

He said protests will be held for three days, starting April 28, in front of all zonal commissioners’ offices. The protests will address increases in milk, electricity, property taxes, and parking fees, postponing civil elections.

Regarding the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs, Ashoka said discussions were held with the Speaker. He maintained that suspensions should be limited to a specific session.

On the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) exam issue, Ashoka noted that the High Court has given its verdict.

He recalled that during the Assembly session, he raised the issue, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promised to consider a re-examination with an open mind after the verdict.

Ashoka said they will monitor the government’s decision and continue protests if necessary.



