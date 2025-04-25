Udupi Diocese Holds Interfaith Condolence Meet Honoring the Legacy of Pope Francis

Udupi: The Udupi Catholic Diocese, in collaboration with the All Karnataka Human Rights Catholic Unity Forum, convened an interfaith condolence meeting on Friday at the Mother of Sorrow Church Hall to commemorate the life and legacy of the late Pope Francis. The event served as a solemn tribute to the pontiff, widely recognized for his unwavering commitment to peace, justice, and compassion, particularly for the marginalized and vulnerable.

Presiding over the program, Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo, President of the Udupi Diocese, lauded Pope Francis as a transformative figure who exemplified the highest virtues of the Church through his teachings and actions. Bishop Lobo emphasized the late Pope’s profound impact on a world grappling with division and conflict, highlighting his relentless pursuit of peace, his advocacy for the impoverished, and his unwavering dedication to embodying the Gospel’s message of mercy and love.

“Pope Francis was a great person who taught the world that compassion and mercy are the highest virtues of the Church,” stated Bishop Lobo during his address. He further elaborated on the Pope’s tireless efforts to promote interreligious harmony, striving to foster a sense of universal human brotherhood and reminding the world that “the world is one family, and we are all brothers and sisters.”

The condolence meet focused on several key tenets of Pope Francis’s papacy, including his unwavering commitment to peace, his pursuit of justice for the oppressed, his profound care for the poor, and his dedication to environmental stewardship. Speakers underscored the Pope’s actions, such as visiting prisons, embracing prisoners, and comforting migrants in camps, as demonstrations of his conviction that God’s mercy should extend to even the most marginalized members of society. They also emphasized his belief that the Church must consistently stand in solidarity with the poor, the marginalized, the homeless, the oppressed, and those relegated to the periphery of society.

The encyclical Laudato Si’ was specifically highlighted for its powerful message urging the liberation of the Earth and responding to the cries of the poor. Pope Francis’s comprehensive environmental consciousness, centered on caring for, protecting, and preserving the planet for future generations, was recognized as a cornerstone of his legacy.

Adding a somber note to the occasion, the event also paid tribute to the 29 innocent individuals tragically killed by militants in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake delivered remarks praising Pope Francis for transcending religious boundaries and becoming a symbol of hope and peace for all faiths. He emphasized the Pope’s response to hatred and unrest, citing his actions as powerful evidence that God resides in the hearts of the poor. Mr. Sorake described Pope Francis as a messenger of peace and an exemplary role model for the world.

The program witnessed the attendance of a significant number of prominent church leaders, including Mosgr Ferdinand Gonsalves, Vicar General of the diocese; Chancellor Rev. Stephen D’Souza; Rev. Roshan D’Souza; Rev. Vishal Lobo; Rev. Anil D’Souza; Rev. Rajesh Pasanna; Rev. Romeo Lewis; Rev. George D’Souza; Rev. Vijay D’Souza; Rev. Ashwin Aranha; and Rev. Alphonsus D’Lima. Furthermore, clergy from various Christian denominations, including Syrian, CSI, and Basel Mission, along with members of their congregations, were present to pay their respects.

Rev Fr Charles Menezes, Parish Priest of Mother of Sorrows Church, extended a warm welcome to the gathering, while Assistant Priest Rev Leo Praveen D’Souza delivered the vote of thanks. Rev Dennis Dsa, the diocesan public relations officer, capably moderated the proceedings.

The interfaith condolence meeting served as a powerful testament to the enduring impact of Pope Francis’s leadership and a reaffirmation of the shared commitment among diverse religious communities to uphold his values of peace, justice, and compassion in the face of global challenges. The Udupi Diocese’s event served as a reminder of the enduring power of faith to bridge divides and inspire positive change in the world.



