Never Seen a PM who lied like Modi in independent India: CM Siddaramaiah  

Stop insulting the people of the state who are the beneficiaries of guarantee schemes. The chief minister warned that it is the right of the people

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for Kateel, Karandlaje to answer the people of the districts as to Why should the people of Mangalore and Udupi elect them.

He was speaking in the inaugural programme of the Congress workers convention held in Mangalore in Dakshina Kannada district.

Did Nalin Kumar Kateel raise his voice in Parliament for a single day in favour of the state? Did Shobha Karandlaje speak a single word on behalf of the state, the CM questioned.

There has never been a Prime Minister who lied like Modi in independent India. Has Modi fulfilled any of his promises so far? Helping the lives of the people, have you accomplished any single thing that will benefit the future of the country’s people ? CM Siddaramaiah asked these questions to the gathering.

Apart from inducing fights between castes and religions, has a single programme been implemented in the last ten years that will benefit the lives of common people? Has the Diesel-petrol price reduced? Has the cooking gas price been reduced? Is the black money back? Did anyone get Acche Din ? The Chief Minister questioned the crowd to which the people shouted No, nothing.

During 2013-18 we fulfilled 98% of our promises. This time during the election, we gave many promises along with 5 guarantees. In just 8 months, we have implemented all five guarantee projects and given Karnataka model development to the entire country. From the day we took the oath, we started fulfilling our promises, he said.

155 crore women have travelled by bus for free with our first Guarantee Shakti scheme. The Chief Minister asked the people to give a single example of the BJP doing such pro people work in its history as well as in the present. The people replied with a No.

Similarly, in Annabhagya, Griha Jyothi, Grila Lakshmi schemes, crores of women are getting the benefit of guarantees every month. Are you all getting the benefit of this scheme? The CM asked and the crowd replied saying that they have got the benefits.

The CM explained with statistics that even after successfully implementing guarantees for the poor and middle class, the economy of the state is being led on a steady path of progress.

The CM sarcastically said that Modi, who had said that the state will go bankrupt due to guarantees, has now stolen our guarantee and now started chanting “Modi guarantee-Modi guarantee”.

Don’t insult the beneficiaries who get our guarantees , he said.

AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, KPCC President D.K Shivakumar, AICC Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Youth Congress National President BV Srinivas, District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundurao, Ministers KJ George, G. Parameshwar, K.H. Muniyappa, K. Venkatesh, Nagendra, Bairathi Suresh, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, former Chief Minister Veerappamoily, former Ministers T.B Jayachandra, Motamma, RV Deshpande, Kimmane Ratnakar, Ramanatha Rai, Working President Salim Ahmed, Legislative Council Member Manjunath Bhandari, Many leaders including Lavanya Ballal of KPCC communication department were present on the stage.