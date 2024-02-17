Congress to hold National Unity Conference in B’luru on Feb 24-25



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that a two-day National Unity Conference will be held in Bengaluru on February 24-25.

Addressing a press conference at the Vidhana Soudha on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said that two conferences — on Indian Constitution and National Unity — have been organised on February 24 and 25 to create awareness on striving for social justice and opportunities.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution in a meaningful way, the Karnataka government is holding Constitution awareness campaigns in 31 districts across the state from January 26, which will conclude on February 23.

Noted speakers and thinkers like Asutosh Varshney, Ganesh Devi, Jayanthi Ghosh, Sukhadev Thorat, Bijuwada Wilson and Medha Patkar, among others, will participate in the twin conferences on February 24-25, and shed light on the problems facing the country, and the solutions to them as per the Constitution.

“The people of the country must know what the Constitution has given us. Every citizen should know to fight for their rights,” the Chief Minister said.

“It has been 77 years since India became Independent. While it has been 75 years since the Constitution was adopted, not everyone enjoys all the rights. During the implementation of the Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar had said that ‘when the Constitution is coming into force, we are entering a society full of contradictions’. There is social and political inequality in the country,” Siddaramaiah added.

