‘Never seen such delayed response’: K’taka CM on B’luru stampede incident

Bengaluru, June 27 (IANS) Referring to the June 4 stampede incident which claimed 11 lives in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that he has never seen such a delayed response to the horrific incident in his entire political career.

He made the statement during a progress review meeting of the police department held at the office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police with senior police officials present here.

“I have been an MLA since 1983 and have served as the Chief Minister as well. Never in my political experience have I seen such a delayed response to the stampede incident as the one that occurred recently in Bengaluru,” he remarked.

“What is the purpose of the Intelligence Department if it cannot provide timely, comprehensive information? Because of this failure, 11 people lost their lives,” Siddaramaiah asked.

“Yet, we were not provided with the correct information. Isn’t this a serious lapse? Even when I inquired at 5:45 p.m., I was told only one person had died. But by then, 11 people had already died. If the senior officials had given me accurate information promptly, I could have instructed cancellation of the RCB’s celebration event in the Chhinaswamy stadium,” the Chief Minister said.

“I too am saddened that senior officials had to be suspended. But was it not a clear failure on their part?” he asked.

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner, three senior IPS officers and two senior policemen were suspended for dereliction of duty, following the stampede incident.

Talking about investigations, the Chief Minister said that while the decline in the overall crime rate in the state is reassuring, the quality of investigations by the police has deteriorated and needs to be improved.

Referring to the recent dacoity case in Bidar, the Chief Minister noted that although the identity of the accused was known, he was not arrested even after five months.

“Although the quality of investigations in isolated cases has improved, when viewed overall, it is evident that investigative standards have declined,” Siddaramaiah said.

He also criticised the failure to submit charge sheets in criminal cases accurately, effectively, and in a timely manner, calling it a serious shortcoming that cannot be tolerated.

Siddaramaiah also questioned why suo motu action is not being taken against those who deliver hate speeches and disturb the peace of the people and the state.

“If you do not act, we will be compelled to act against you,” he warned officials sternly.

He asked why incidents of communal clashes and murders are happening mostly in Mangaluru district and not in other districts.

The Chief Minister directed that those disturbing peace in Mangaluru district must be identified and stringent legal action should be taken against them, irrespective of who they are.

“We are not here to simply criticise the system and sit idle. Police stations must be people-friendly, while also creating an atmosphere where those with criminal intent fear the law,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the recruitment process to fill vacancies in the police department will begin in next two months.

“I have fulfilled most of the department’s demands and allocated adequate funds. I expect you to ensure law and order, and peace in society. It is the police’s responsibility to deliver justice to both the powerful and the powerless. The law is equal for all,” he added.

“We have embraced democracy and the Constitution. We have promised to protect societal well-being and ensure justice for all. You must act in accordance with this promise,” he appealed.

“Police efficiency is crucial to safeguarding social peace. This is a democratic Republic; listening to the people’s grievances is the responsibility of the police,” he underlined.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Chief Minister’s political secretary Naseer Ahmad, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary Anjum Parvez, Additional Chief Secretary to the Home Department Gaurav Gupta, and Director General of Police A.M. Prasad were present in the meeting.