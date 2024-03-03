New 17th Branch of MCC Bank Inaugurated at Brahmavara, Udupi District

Mangaluru: The 17th Branch of MCC Bank Ltd., was inaugurated at Brahmavara, on Sunday, 3rd March,2024. The branch is located on the ground floor of Sheshagopi Paradise, NH 66, Near Akashvani Circle and Mini Vidhana Soudha, Varamballi, Brahmavara. The new branch was inaugurated by Mr Yashpal Suvarna, MLA Udupi. Rev. Fr. John Fernandes, Parish Priest, Holy Family Church, Brahmavara, blessed the new premises. Safe Room was inaugurated by V. Rev. Fr M.C. Mathai, Vicar General of S.M.O.S Cathedral, Brahmavara and President of OSC Educational Society, Brahmavara. The E-Stamping facility was inaugurated by V.Rev. Fr Denis D’Sa, PRO of Udupi Diocese. The inaugural programme was presided over by the Chairman, ‘Sahakara Ratna’ Anil Lobo.

The Programme began with a prayer song conducted by the Bank Staff. In his inaugural address, Yashpal Suvarna, MLA of Udupi Constituency, congratulated the Bank for opening a new branch at Brahmavara. He said that the cooperative sector has been so easy to prosper due to the stringent rules and regulations of the Reserve Bank of India. But, still, the healthy competition and the trust reposed by the people has helped the cooperative sector to blossom in our state.

‘Sahakara Ratna’ Anil Lobo, Chairman of the Bank, in his presidential address informed the gathering that he is happy to be part of Brahmavar with a branch on the ground floor with a parking facility. He said that all the banking services available at MCC Bank are at par with nationalized and other commercial banks. He said that the bank has been responsive to the needs and aspirations of the customers. The staff members of the Bank have been trained to be more customer-centric giving preference to the banking needs of the customers. He called upon the customers to support the bank with a long history of 112 years so that more employment opportunities could be created along with the progress of the bank.

He informed the gathering that the Reserve Bank has announced the bank as a Financially Sound and Well Managed Bank and the area of operation of the Bank has been extended to the entire state. He informed the gathering of the milestone achievement of 1000 crore business turnover of the Bank and that the offers were introduced on this occasion. He also informed me that new branches at Shimoga, Belthangady and Kavoor would be started before the half-year end and that new recruitment would be announced very shortly.

Elroy Kiran Crasto, Director of the Bank, welcomed the gathering. Rev. Fr John Fernandes, while addressing the gathering, congratulated the management and staff for providing customer friendly ambience. He appreciated the vision and leadership of the chairman, towards the growth of the bank. Fr Vincent Crasta, Secretary, Catholic Educational Society (CESU) of Udupi Diocese, distributed charity funds to the needy. While he congratulated the Bank for its tremendous growth in the last 6 years, he called upon the Bank to render the best service to the public to uplift the needy and the downtrodden.

Fr Denis D’Sa, PRO of Udupi Diocese, who was the guest of honour for the programme, congratulated the management for opening the 17th branch at Brahmavara. As there are numerous challenges in the field of banking, he called upon the staff members to be more vigilant and to give the best customer service. He emphasized that Public Relations and Marketing should be the priority to improve the business of the Bank. He also called upon the citizens of Brahmavar vicinity to make use of the bank.

Fr M.C. Mathai, Vicar General of S.M.O.S Cathedral, Brahmavar and President of OSC Educational Society, Brahmavar, in his address, wished all well for the Bank. He said that the branch is located in a beautiful spot and can attract business from all sectors of society. He called upon the bank to concentrate on giving loans to the poor, needy and marginalized. He promised his co-operation and support in this regard.

The achievers of the locality, viz., Daniel, Gopal Kharvi, Ashok Kumar Shetty, Prakash Kahrvi and Kiran Rahul Fernandes, were recognized and honoured with mementoes and floral bouquets. Nithyananada B.R, President of Varamballi Grama Panchayath and Janab K P Ibrahim, Erstwhile President of Waqf Board, were the guests of honour and they spoke appropriately during the occasion.

The Chairman, Anil Lobo honoured Dr Gerald Pinto (Gerry Niddodi), Director of the Bank, for the literary award 2024 conferred by the Konkani Writers Association. Chandayya Shetty co-owners of the premises and Mr Karthik Kiran, Civil Engineer were honoured for providing the premises and the excellent work done at the new premises, respectively. The staff members of the new branch were introduced to the audience by the General Manager, Sunil Menezes.

The important personalities of the locality were honoured. The Chairman honoured the chief guests and guest of honour with a memento as a token of gratitude. The vice chairman, Jerald Jude D’Silva, Andrew D’Souza, Herald John Monteiro, David D’Souza, Melwyn Aquinas Vas, Sushanth Saldanha, Anil Patrao, Roshan D’Souza, Felix Dcruz, Alwyn P. Monteiro, Sharmila Menezes, were present on the occasion. Dr Gerald Pinto, Director of the Bank, proposed a vote of thanks and Chandrashekhar Bijadi compered the programme.