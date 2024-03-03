Three Arrested in Bhandara House Demolition Near Kondana Temple

Mangaluru: Three people are arrested for demolishing the newly constructed Bhandara House on Government land adjacent to the Kondana Temple on March 3. The endowment department is looking after the administration of the Kondana Temple.

The arrested are identified as Muthana Shetty, Dheeraj and Shivaraj.

According to the police, on March 3 at around 8 am, the accused demolished the under-construction Bhandara house adjacent to the Kondana Temple near Ullal by using a JCB.

An FIR was registered under Sections 143, 147, 148, 295, 427 r/w 149 IPC and 2A KPDLP Act in this connection.

Based on the complaint, the accused Muthana Shetty, Dheeraj and Shivaraj have been arrested. During questioning, the accused accepted the crime and said that there were 16 office bearers in the Temple administration and all had not agreed to construct the Bhandara House. The Bhandara house construction was going on without obtaining any permission.

The complaint was earlier given to the AC and Tahsildar but no action was taken; hence, they decided to demolish the building on their own.