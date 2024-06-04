New Academic Year Inaugurated at St Aloysius Gonzaga School

Mangaluru: The inaugural ceremony of the new academic year was held on 1 June 2024 at St Aloysius Gonzaga School in a formal function for Classes I to XII.

Principal Fr Melwyn Lobo SJ delivered an inspiring and motivational address, encouraging students to embrace the new academic year with enthusiasm, determination, and a positive mindset. He congratulated the students of Class X (2023-24) and Class XII (2023-24) for achieving 100% results in the CBSE Board examination.

The traditional lighting of the lamp and an inter-religious prayer service set a positive tone for the occasion.

The teachers and the newly joined students were introduced. Ashwini D’Souza and Tina Elizabeth Abraham conducted the program.

Vice-Principals Laurel D’Souza and Aparna Suresh were present during the assembly.