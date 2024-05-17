New Caledonia ‘calmer’ as France sends reinforcements



Bangkok: France is sending security reinforcements and essentials to its overseas territory of New Caledonia following days of unrest in the country.

The French High Commission said it was now a “calmer and more peaceful situation” in the country, although overnight curfews and a ban on gatherings remained in place.

Five people, including two police officers, have died so far in the unrest, while hundreds of others have been injured.

The High Commission said a school and two businesses were set alight overnight on Thursday.

Violence broke out on Monday after France’s National Assembly approved contentious voting reforms, which angered independence supporters. The National Assembly in Paris then adopted the reform.

New Caledonia’s pro-independence movement fears the change will result in a weakening of political influence among the Indigenous Kanak people.

The Pacific Conference of Churches (PCC) called on the United Nations to lead an “impartial and competent dialogue mission” to monitor the situation in New Caledonia.

It stood “in deep solidarity with our sisters and brothers of Kanaky in this time of political crisis,” PCC said.

“The violence that the country is currently experiencing is once again endangering the dignity of the life of every human being in the territory.”

For Paris, New Caledonia is important militarily and for its nickel.

The territory, located 1,200 kilometres east of Australia, has gained extensive autonomy through the so-called Noumea Agreement after being a French colony from 1853 to 1946.

Residents voted to remain part of France in three referendums on independence held in 2018, 2020 and 2021. The independence movement boycotted the last vote, saying it would not accept the result.