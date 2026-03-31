New Commercial Landmark ‘Father Muller Complex’ Inaugurated in Deralakatte, Expanding Services and Opportunity

Mangaluru: A new commercial landmark, the “Father Muller Complex,” was officially inaugurated today in Deralakatte, signaling a significant expansion of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions’ commitment to serving the region. The inauguration ceremony, held on the premises of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, commenced at 9:30 a.m. and was attended by a host of dignitaries, clergy members, and members of the public.

Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of the Diocese of Mangalore and President of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, presided over the inauguration and blessing of the new complex. During the prayer service, Bishop Saldanha reflected on the significance of dedicating the building to God, emphasizing its role in multiplying the talents and grace bestowed upon the institution.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, delivered the welcome address, articulating the vision of the Father Muller Complex as a beacon of compassionate service to the community, glorifying God through its mission.

The Honorable Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Mr. U. T. Khader, graced the event as the Chief Guest. In his address, Mr. Khader extended his best wishes to the institution and lauded its efforts in fostering livelihood opportunities for underprivileged merchants. He further underscored the importance of unity and solidarity within society to ensure a prosperous future for generations to come.

Mrs. Divya Satish Shetty, President of Kotekar Town Panchayat, was also among the distinguished guests. In her message, she congratulated the institution and expressed her gratitude for its consistent and generous service to the community, highlighting its responsiveness to the local population’s needs.

In recognition of their contributions, the ceremony felicitated all individuals who played a role in the construction of the building, whether directly or indirectly.

In his concluding message, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha drew an analogy between the diverse organs of the human body, each performing a unique function, and the distinct roles that leaders in society must fulfill for the collective good.

Rev. Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to God and to all attendees for their presence despite their demanding schedules. He also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of everyone involved in constructing the new building.

Key figures in the institutional leadership, including Rev. Fr. Ashwin Lawrence Crasta, Assistant Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, and Rev. Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division, were actively involved in the event. Mr. Showhad served as the Master of the Ceremonies, efficiently compering the proceedings.

The newly inaugurated Father Muller Complex is envisioned as a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing community-oriented services in Deralakatte, complementing the institution’s established legacy in healthcare and social outreach.

The event concluded on a positive note, and attendees expressed confidence that the Father Muller Complex would significantly contribute to the region’s commercial growth and social infrastructure.