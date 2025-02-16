New Delhi stampede: Congress leaders extend condolences to bereaved families, flay Railways & Centre

New Delhi: Following the devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station which claimed 18 lives, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“The news of several people dying and many getting injured due to the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and distressing. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.This incident once again highlights the failure of the Railways and the insensitivity of the government.Considering the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj, better arrangements should have been made at the station. The government and administration should ensure that no one has to lose their life due to mismanagement and negligence,” the LoP wrote in a post on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge shared his grief on social media, stating, “The news of many people dying in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad. The videos coming from the station are extremely heartbreaking. The attempt by the Narendra Modi government to hide the truth in the case of deaths at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely shameful and condemnable. We demand that the number of dead and injured be declared as soon as possible and the identity of the missing people should also be ensured. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. The injured should be provided with immediate medical treatment.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her sorrow, writing, “The news of the death of many people including women and children in the stampede due to crowd at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

BSP Chief Mayawati condemned the incident, saying, “It is very sad that due to the serious negligence of the railways, many people died and got injured in a stampede amidst the crowd gathered at New Delhi Railway Station to go to Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. My deepest condolences to the victims. The government should take action against the culprits and also provide full help to the victims.”

A tragic stampede occurred late on Saturday night at New Delhi Railway Station, where a huge crowd gathered to board trains to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. The stampede took place around 8 p.m. on platforms 14 and 15, with passengers panicking due to overcrowding.

DCP Railway KPS Malhotra attributed the incident to a combination of factors, stating that a surge in passengers and delays of two trains contributed to the chaos.

“Basically, at one point, the train was delayed, and in addition to that, there were extra tickets which people had purchased for Prayagraj. Within around a 10-minute window, the arrival of more people and two train delays were the main reason for the situation,” said Malhotra.

As the situation unfolded, emergency teams, including police and medical personnel, were quickly deployed to assist those affected. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the stampede and working to provide support for the families of the victims.