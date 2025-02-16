New Delhi station stampede: Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for families of Bihar victims

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced ex gratia for the family members of the deceased from the state.

Expressing grief over the tragic deaths in the stampede at New Delhi railway station, the Chief Minister announced on X: “The death of people in the unfortunate incident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely saddening. I pray to God to give the family members of the deceased the strength to bear this sorrow. In this incident, instructions have been given to provide Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the dependents of the deceased from Bihar and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways on Sunday also announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. In addition to this, Rs 2.5 lakh will be provided to those seriously injured, while victims with minor injuries will receive Rs 1 lakh.

At least 18 people were killed in the overnight stampede at the packed New Delhi Railway Station, and several others were injured.

A surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj — where the Maha Kumbh is currently underway — on platforms number 14 and 15 of the station is believed to have contributed to the stampede.

“Some people who were coming down from the footover bridge towards platform numbers 14 and 15 using stairs slipped and fell on others,” said Northern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Upadhyay.

According to information, nine of the 18 people killed hailed from Bihar.