New Dialysis Centre in Ullal: Priority Registration for Local Patients

Mangaluru: A new dialysis treatment centre is scheduled to open in Ullal, and local patients are invited to apply for priority consideration. The Urban Community Health Centre in Ullal will accept applications from eligible dialysis patients, with priority given to:

– Senior citizens

– Women

– Low-income individuals

– Differently-abled persons

– Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

To be eligible, patients must reside within a 5 km radius of the centre. For further information, please contact the Administrative Medical Officer at the Urban Community Health Centre, Ullal, during office hours (9:00 am – 4:30 pm).