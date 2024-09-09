Unorganized Workers’ Facility: Notice for registration of name

Mangaluru: As there is a need for category-wise data for identifying 23 sector unorganised workers in the state and registering them with the Board, and distributing benefits, the process of collecting data is in progress.

Rag pickers, domestic workers, mechanics, tailors, washermen, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, potters, barbers, newspaper distribution workers, photographers, freelance article writers, wedding halls/auditorium/tent, pandal workers, beedi workers, unorganized disabled workers, nomadic tribes workers, street vendors, etc.

Therefore, the concerned unorganized workers should contact the labour authorities at Shramik Bhavan, Yeyyadi, Sharbat Katte, and Mangaluru and register themselves in this regard, according to a press release from the Labour Officer.