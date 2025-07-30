New eco-tourism bird-watching site coming up in TN’s Pulicat

Chennai: A new bird-watching destination is set to open by the end of the year at Thonirevu, near the Pulicat Bird Sanctuary, offering weekend travellers and wildlife enthusiasts an ideal getaway just a short drive from Chennai.

The site, located in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu, is being developed as an eco-tourism hub combining sustainable design with the region’s rich birdlife and scenic wetlands.

The Tiruvallur district administration and the Tamil Nadu Forest Department are jointly developing the one-hectare site as part of a regulated eco-tourism initiative. A detailed master plan has been unveiled with a focus on balancing wildlife conservation with sustainable tourism.

Amenities planned for the first phase include a boat jetty, visitors’ parking, boat rides, seating facilities, food kiosks, restrooms, and an interpretation centre. A second phase will introduce accommodation facilities and curated tours linking other attractions around Pulicat.

“In the absence of a government-authorised tourism facility, unregulated activities in the past had posed a threat to bird habitats,” said a senior forest official.

“Since the area falls under the forest department, we can better regulate activities by providing organised rides and facilities,” he said.

The official highlighted that Thonirevu lies along the Central Asian Flyway, making it a seasonal haven for migratory birds. “Between November and February, the site hosts species like the greater flamingo, lesser flamingo, Eurasian spoonbill, river tern, bar-headed goose, painted stork, and spot-billed pelican. Even during other months, nature lovers can expect to see a variety of birdlife, albeit in smaller numbers,” the official added.

The eco-tourism model will also focus on community participation. Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) from neighbouring villages will be actively involved, with locals trained as nature guides and boat operators.

“This will help create jobs, build skills, and ensure revenue-sharing that strengthens the socio-economic fabric of the region,” said Tiruvallur Collector M. Prathap.

Tourism experts believe Thonirevu could soon become a key stop in the Tiruvallur tourism circuit.

K.M.Rajesh, “If a well-planned circuit is created, tourists can visit Pulicat, Gudiyam caves, Tiruttani temple, and Poondi as part of a single itinerary,” said a campsite operator and member of the district tourism development committee.

“But the visitor numbers must be regulated to protect the fragile ecosystem,” he added.

With the launch of Thonirevu, Tamil Nadu hopes to add another eco-tourism jewel to its travel map while ensuring that conservation remains at the heart of the initiative, said an official.