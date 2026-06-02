New era for youth will begin in K’taka: Shivakumar

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said a “new era for youth” would begin in the state under his leadership, while acknowledging that the responsibilities ahead would not be easy.

Shivakumar is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka at 4.05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan, Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, he described his elevation to the top post as a victory for Congress workers and pledged to work with dedication for the people of Karnataka.

“The party has allowed a worker, not a leader. I am deeply obliged by the faith and confidence reposed in me. I know the road ahead will not be easy, and there will be difficult times, but I have to manage them and continue working hard,” he said.

Shivakumar said the people of Karnataka had placed their trust in him and that he would strive to discharge his responsibilities with sincerity and commitment.

“The world has seen India through Bengaluru. Karnataka is a very important state, and wherever I go, people tell me how significant it is. Therefore, I must take every section of society along with me,” he said.

Emphasising inclusive governance, he said his government would work for farmers, women, youth, and all sections of society. “I will take every section of society together, from farmers to women and youth. A new era for the youth will begin in Karnataka,” he added.

Reflecting on his political journey, Shivakumar described his rise to the Chief Minister’s post as the result of perseverance and hard work.

“It has been a tough journey. Though it was delayed, it was not denied. This is not about Shivakumar alone; it is about every Congress worker who stood by the party and believed in its democratic traditions,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Gandhi family, saying their trust and support had played a significant role in his political career.

Recalling his long association with the Congress leadership, he said he had named his theatre after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as a mark of respect and commitment to the party’s ideals.

“That reflects the commitment I have always had towards the Gandhi family. They believed in me and gave me opportunities. It is my bounden duty to remain loyal to them,” he said.

Praising Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar said their sacrifices for the party and the nation had inspired him.

“Sonia Gandhi could have become Prime Minister, but she chose not to. Rahul Gandhi could have become Prime Minister as well, but he did not seek the position. Instead, he chose to walk across the country and connect with people. Tell me which other leader has taken such a decision,” he said.

Shivakumar said public life ultimately rests on trust and that he would remain committed to fulfilling the expectations of the people. “It is my duty to do my job. Politics is about trust, and I will work to honour the trust that people and the party have placed in me,” he added.