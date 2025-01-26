New Mangalore Port Authority Celebrates 76th Republic Day

Mangalore: Under the visionary leadership of Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman, New Mangalore Port Authority, the 76th Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and grandeur at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stadium, Panambur. The celebration paid tribute to the nation’s heritage and unity while fostering a sense of patriotism and community.

Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA presided over the function in the August presence of Smt. S. Shanthi, Dy. Chairperson, NMPA, Shri. Padmanabhachar. K, IOFS, CVO, NMPA, Smt. Sushma Akkaraju, President, NMPA Mahila Samaj, Shri. Jijo Thomas, Secretary, NMPA & Shri. Rajendra Pathak, Dy. Commander, CSIF-NMPA Unit. The program saw participation by Heads of Departments, Officers, employees, staff, CISF personnel, school children from Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, NMPA English Medium School, and Family members of Port employees in high enthusiasm.

The event commenced with the garlanding of statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and U.S. Mallya, by Chairman, NMPA symbolizing respect for the nation’s icons.

The National Flag was unfurled by the Chairman, accompanied by the National Anthem sung by the students of K.V. No. 1, Panambur. The parade contingent consisting of CISF, NMPA fire service, private security, school children from Kendriya Vidyalaya, NMPT English Medium School was inspected, by the Chairman, NMPA.

Chairman, NMPA, in his address, highlighted the dual significance of India’s 76th Republic Day and NMPA’s Golden Jubilee celebration being held in 2025. He paid homage to the nation’s freedom fighters and emphasized the vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Chairman underscored the remarkable growth of India’s port sector and the milestones achieved by NMPA, including its status as a 100% solar-powered port, innovative sustainability measures, robotic firefighting equipment, and digitization initiatives. He shared NMPA’s financial successes, with profits and operational metrics achieving record highs. Between 2019 and 2024, the profit after tax surged from ₹137 crores to ₹375 crores, with a projection of ₹407 crores for 2025, nearly quadrupling in just six years. Port traffic increased from 39 Million metric tons to 45.7 Million metric tons, with a target of 50 million metric tons by the end of FY 2025-26. Operational efficiency also improved significantly, with turnaround time improved from 45 hours to 40 hours, output per berth-day increased from 15,774 tons to 19,218 tons, and significant improvement in operational efficiency by reduction of pre-berthing delay from 1.26 days to 0.82 days.

NMPA’s operating ratio improved from 47% to 33%, reflecting superior cost management and efficiency. NMPA, celebrating its Golden Jubilee, stands as a model of sustainability and innovation, showcasing advancements in solar power utilization, carbon footprint reduction, and digitized operations. With ambitious growth targets and a commitment to developing smart, secure, and sustainable mega ports, NMPA is paving the way for a prosperous future in line with India’s vision of becoming a $40 trillion economy by 2047. The Chairman also stressed the importance of collective effort to transform India into a $40 trillion economy by 2047, urging stakeholders to contribute to national progress.

Following this, citations and cash awards were distributed to school students from the displaced community for achievement in education, port employees and officers, police & CISF (NMPA unit) personnel, and home guards, in recognition of exemplary contributions in their areas of service.

This was followed by the cultural program featuring patriotism and vibrant performances by school children from D.K.Z.P. Higher Primary School, NMPA English Medium High School, and K.V. No. 1, Panambur. Participation prizes were also distributed to encourage young talents from the school.

The event also included impressive demonstrations by CISF Unit NMPA and the Port Fire Brigade, showcasing reflex shooting, silent drills, and firefighting techniques. For the first time, Port’s fire service showcased it’s one of its cutting-edge robotic firefighting equipment. These advanced robots, designed with integrated cameras and monitors, are specifically crafted for efficient fire mitigation operations. Connected to hydrant points at the Oil Jetty, they can approach fire zones without requiring human intervention, ensuring enhanced safety for personnel. The robots also feature a thermal camera and an HD vision camera, enabling live video transmission in real-time, and providing critical visual data to operators during firefighting operations.

Adding a vibrant touch to the celebrations, students from NMPA English Medium and Kannada Medium Schools came together to form the symbolic “NMPA 50,” commemorating the Port’s Golden Jubilee celebration, and released tricolor balloons into the air. The formation represented 50 years of NMPA’s service to the nation, blending pride with creativity.

The program concluded with the plantation of saplings symbolizing the commitment of the Port towards environmental sustainability.



