KCO Abu Dhabi Clinches Throwball Women’s Championship at Ferarites UAE Tournament

Dubai: The KCO Abu Dhabi women’s team showcased exceptional skill, teamwork, and determination at the recently concluded Throwball Tournament organized by the Ferarites UAE, an association of parishioners from St. Francis Xavier Church, Ferar. The team emerged victorious, securing first place and earning the championship title for the third time this season.

The tournament was held on January 19, 2025, at the Toss Sports Academy located within the New Indian Model School in Al Garhoud, Dubai. The event was managed by SS Events, Sports & Advertising LLC, ensuring a well-organized and competitive atmosphere for all participating teams.

In addition to KCO Abu Dhabi’s triumph, the tournament saw the Coastal Friends UAE team take home the first runner-up position, while the ACME team was awarded the second runner-up trophy. Individual accolades were also presented, with Sumangala Bhatt from the KCO women’s team being honored as the Best Player in the Women’s category. In the Men’s category, Joyson D’Souza from Konkans Dubai received the Best Player award.

This victory not only reflects the hard work and dedication of the KCO Abu Dhabi women’s team but also highlights the growing enthusiasm for throwball within the community. Congratulations to the team on this outstanding achievement, which adds to their impressive record this season.