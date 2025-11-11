New Mangalore Port Authority Gears Up for Grand Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Mangalore: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) is preparing to host a grand commemorative event on November 13th, 2025, at 2:30 PM at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Stadium, Panambur, Mangaluru, to mark its Golden Jubilee. The event will celebrate 50 years of growth, service, and transformation of the port.

The Hon’ble Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, will be the Chief Guest. The Hon’ble Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, and the Hon’ble Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport, Government of Karnataka, Shri Mankal Vaidya, will also attend.

NMPA anticipates a large turnout, with thousands of participants including port employees, officers, stakeholders, port users, trade associations, unions, retired personnel, students, and the general public.

A key highlight of the celebrations will be an Exhibition Hall showcasing NMPA’s 50-year journey, focusing on key milestones, developmental projects, and contributions to the maritime sector. An Exhibition Van will also travel across the hinterland regions in the coming months, promoting awareness about NMPA and its legacy.

Following the event on November 13th, 2025, the Hon’ble Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, will interact with the press and media.

In addition to commemorating the port’s history, the Golden Jubilee celebration will also serve as a platform for inaugurating projects and dedicating initiatives to the nation. As part of its health and family welfare initiatives, NMPA will hand over ambulances to Sri Ganesh Seva Trust, Salethur, Bantwal Taluk (costing 8.4 lakhs) and Shri Nagabrahma Taruna Vrinda (R), Kodikal, Mangalore (costing 9 lakhs). These ambulances will facilitate the timely transportation of patients to nearby hospitals and healthcare centers, enhancing access to emergency medical care for residents in the respective areas.

Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, NMPA, expressed her enthusiasm for this historic milestone and extended a warm invitation to the media fraternity. Captain Manoj Joshi, Deputy Conservator, NMPA, also encouraged the press and media to participate in the event and witness the Port’s journey into a new era of growth and innovation.

Sub: Projects for inauguration/laying foundation stone/dedication to the Nation during NMPA Golden Jubilee Celebration on 13.11.2025.