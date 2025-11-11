New Mangalore Port Authority Gears Up for Grand Golden Jubilee Celebrations
Mangalore: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) is preparing to host a grand commemorative event on November 13th, 2025, at 2:30 PM at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Stadium, Panambur, Mangaluru, to mark its Golden Jubilee. The event will celebrate 50 years of growth, service, and transformation of the port.
The Hon’ble Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, will be the Chief Guest. The Hon’ble Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, and the Hon’ble Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport, Government of Karnataka, Shri Mankal Vaidya, will also attend.
NMPA anticipates a large turnout, with thousands of participants including port employees, officers, stakeholders, port users, trade associations, unions, retired personnel, students, and the general public.
A key highlight of the celebrations will be an Exhibition Hall showcasing NMPA’s 50-year journey, focusing on key milestones, developmental projects, and contributions to the maritime sector. An Exhibition Van will also travel across the hinterland regions in the coming months, promoting awareness about NMPA and its legacy.
Following the event on November 13th, 2025, the Hon’ble Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, will interact with the press and media.
In addition to commemorating the port’s history, the Golden Jubilee celebration will also serve as a platform for inaugurating projects and dedicating initiatives to the nation. As part of its health and family welfare initiatives, NMPA will hand over ambulances to Sri Ganesh Seva Trust, Salethur, Bantwal Taluk (costing 8.4 lakhs) and Shri Nagabrahma Taruna Vrinda (R), Kodikal, Mangalore (costing 9 lakhs). These ambulances will facilitate the timely transportation of patients to nearby hospitals and healthcare centers, enhancing access to emergency medical care for residents in the respective areas.
Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, NMPA, expressed her enthusiasm for this historic milestone and extended a warm invitation to the media fraternity. Captain Manoj Joshi, Deputy Conservator, NMPA, also encouraged the press and media to participate in the event and witness the Port’s journey into a new era of growth and innovation.
|
Sl. NO.
|
Project
|
Cost (Cr)
|
Brief
|1
|Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) Mangalore Office
INAUGURATION
|9.51
|The new office building of the Mercantile Marine Department, Mangalore, has been completed by the CPWD, Mysuru, in 2025, over an area of 4050 Sq. Mtr (1 acre) of Land allocated by the New Mangalore Port Authority.
|2
|Srinivasa Port Hospital – Dedication of the Project to the Nation.
DEDICATION TO THE NATION
|107
|The project is inaugurated by the Hon’ble Minister during Curtain Raiser Event on 15 Oct 2025 in New Delhi. The project is now being dedicated to the Nation
|3
|Four Lane Road –
Inauguration
|34
|The NMPA has completed the work of strengthening and widening of the existing four-lane road from Kuri Katta Gate (KK Gate) to Baikampady Tank Bund Road with Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) within the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) limits.
|4
|KK Gate Truck Terminal
Inauguration
|15
|In order to ease congestion, the Port has developed two truck parking terminals with facilities near KK gate phase wise having a total area of 32,000 sqm with Pavement Quality Concrete surface which can accommodate over 300 trucks.
|5
|KK Gate naming after RANI ABBAKKA DEVI
|The newly constructed KK Gate is being renamed after legendary warrior Rani Abbakka
|6
|Aegis Vopak Rail Terminal –
Foundation Stone laying
|70
|Terminal for evacuation of LPG by rakes is being developed by M/s Aegis Vopak at an estimated cost over Rs 70 Cr at Marshaling yard at NMPA
|7
|Santhoshimathaa Edible Oil Refinery
Dedication to the Nation
|100
|M/s Santoshimathaa Edible Oil Refinery have set up a ₹100-crore Edible Oil Storage and Refining Facility over 29,525 square meters — strengthening India’s food logistics chain and reducing import dependency.
|8
|Gail Booster Pump-
Foundation Stone Laying
|20
|The Paraxylene Booster Pumping Station of GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited marks a significant milestone in advancing India’s petrochemical infrastructure.
This new facility will enable the direct transfer of Paraxylene — the key raw material for PTA production — from the port to GMPL’s manufacturing plant located about 12 kilometers away. The transfer will be made possible through a dedicated cross-country pipeline, established at an estimated cost of ₹20 crores.
|9
|Construction of Shed over Rail Line No. 1 & 2 at Marshalling Yard-
Foundation Stone Laying
|72.6
|The yard facilitates the movement, sorting, and dispatch of rail-bound cargo and currently comprises five operational railway lines—of which Lines 1 and 2 are primarily used for loading and unloading of fertilizers, food grains, and general cargo. However, the absence of roofing over these key lines has caused significant operational disruptions during the monsoon season, leading to cargo damage, handling delays, and financial losses.
|10
|Aegis Vopak Oil/Gas Terminal –
Inauguration of the Project
|500
|M/s Aegis Vopak have developed a world class Oil and Gas storage facility with an investment over an area of 85,000 sqm with an investment of over Rs 500 Cr for handling of about 2 Million tonnes per annum of cargo at NMPA.
|11
|Oil & Gas Facility at Plot No. 5
Foundation stone laying
|45
|Plot P5 is being allotted for setting up of Oil and Gas storage facility at an estimated cost of Rs 45 Cr
|12
|Handing over of 2 vehicles & Computers to Karnataka State Police under CSR
Inauguration
|24 lakhs
|Commissioner of Police, Mangalore City had requested for providing 2 vehicles under CSR to aid in traffic management initiatives, so as to improve the traffic flow and safety in Mangalore city. The vehicles would significantly enhance the Department’s ability to effectively manage traffic, reduce congestion, control traffic and ensure public safety. To support the initiatives of the Managlore Commissioner of Police, NMPA has sanctioned an CSR amount of ₹.24.44 lakhs for procuring 2 vehicles and hand over the same to the Commissioner of Police, Mangalore city.
|13
|Handing over of a 3 wheeler scooter under CSR
Inauguration
|0.01
|Shri. Naveen, a divyang working at NMPA through outsourced contract worker of Blugent resides at Padubidri which is about 30 Kms away from Panambur. To commute to Panambur work site, Shri Naveen has to avail Auto-Rickshaw from his home to Bus stop at Padubidri, then Bus from Padubidri to Panambur and again an Auto-Rickshaw from Panambur Bus Stop to Office and vice versa. This daily commute is causing severe difficulty physically as well as financially.
|14
|Under Vehicle scanner for enhanced security check at Gates
Inauguration
|6.3
|Developed by M/s Central Electronics Limited, a Government of India Enterprise, at a cost of ₹6.30 crore, the project includes the Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning of an Under Vehicle Surveillance System, Automatic Number Plate Recognition System, Face Recognition Cameras, and 360-degree vehicle scanning.
|15
|M/s. SSPP Petro Products P. Ltd., – Bitumen & Edible Oil –
Dedication of Project to the Nation.
|100
|M/s SSPP Petro Products Private Limited has established a 52,800 metric tonne Bitumen and Edible Oil Storage Terminal over 24,600 square meters, with an investment of ₹100 crores. The facility enhances cargo turnaround, reduces import costs, and supports the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti initiative for seamless infrastructure connectivity.
|16
|M/s. Aegis Vopak (Formerly known as M/s. Anagha Refineries) – Bitumen & Edible Oil –
Dedication of Project to the Nation.
|100
|M/s Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited is developing a ₹100-crore multipurpose storage terminal for bitumen, chemicals, and edible oils, creating jobs and supporting highway and infrastructure growth.
|17
|Providing a four wheeler vehicle to Panambur Police Station, Baikampady Industrial Area procured through hiring basis
|28 lakhs
|Panambur Police Station, Baikampady Industrial Area had requested for providing a Bolero vehicle to facilitate the daily duties at Panambur Police Station. The vehicle will be running around 3500 Km per month within the boundaries of Panambur Police Station. In this regard NMPA through its CSR scheme is providing a four wheeler vehicle to Panambur Police Station, Baikampady Industrial Area procured through hiring basis at a cost of ₹.28.35 lakhs
|18
|Handing over of ambulance to Sri Ganesh Seva Trust, Salethur, Bantwal Taluk
|8.4 lakhs
|
As part of the health & family welfare initiative, an ambulance has been provided to Sri Ganesh Seva Trust, Salethur, Bantwal Taluk to facilitate the timely transportation of patients to nearby hospitals and healthcare centres.
This initiative aims to enhance access to emergency medical care for residents of the village and surrounding rural areas, where transportation during medical emergencies is often a major challenge due to limited public transport and long distances to hospitals
|19
|Handing over of ambulance to Shri Nagabrahma Taruna Vrinda (R), Kodikal, Mangalore
|9 lakhs
|As part of the health & family welfare initiative, an ambulance has been provided to Shri Nagabrahma Taruna Vrinda (R), Kodikal, Mangalore to facilitate the timely transportation of patients to nearby hospitals and healthcare centres.