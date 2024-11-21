New Mangalore Port Authority pays tribute to Late U.S. Mallya on his Birth Anniversary

Mangaluru: New Mangalore Port Authority observed the birth anniversary of the late U.S. Mallya, the visionary architect of the port, with a solemn tribute today. The Chairperson of NMPA garlanded the statue of U.S. Mallya at NMPA’s U.S. Mallya Gate at 9:00 AM, honoring his invaluable contributions to the region and the development of the district.

As part of the commemoration, the Chairperson also unveiled a special video showcasing the life and contributions of U.S. Mallya. Late U.S. Mallya played an instrumental role in facilitating the establishment of the New Mangalore Port, NITK Surathkal, Mangalore Airport, highways, and railways, which have significantly shaped the region’s progress.

The ceremony, attended by officers, employees, and stakeholders, offered an opportunity to reflect on U.S. Mallya’s remarkable vision and enduring legacy.

This commemoration underscores NMPA’s commitment to preserving the rich heritage of the port and remembering the leaders who paved the way for its success.



