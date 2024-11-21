Yenepoya Celebrates National Library Week with Inspiring Event on Academic Success

Mangaluru: The Department of Library and Information Science, in collaboration with the Karnataka State Library Association® and various medical colleges under the Yenepoya University umbrella, hosted a significant event to celebrate National Library Week. The gathering took place at the Ayurveda auditorium on the AYUSH campus in Naringana, Mangalore, and featured a special lecture titled “Role of Reading and Academic Success.”

The program commenced with an invocation by Mr. Razvi Syed Abdullah, a second-year Ayurveda student. Dr. Gururaja, Principal and Dean of Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital (YAMCH), extended a warm welcome to all attendees, setting a positive tone for the event.

Dr. Shivananda Bhat K., Professor and Coordinator of the Department of Library and Information Science at MAHE, Manipal, served as the resource person for the session. He was joined by Dr. M. Krishnamurthy, a distinguished professor at the Documentation Research & Training Centre of the Indian Statistical Institute in Bangalore and President of the Karnataka State Library Association. Dr. Krishnamurthy emphasized the significance of National Library Week as an annual celebration that highlights the transformative power of libraries, librarians, and library workers in enhancing lives and strengthening community ties. He noted that such celebrations are essential for fostering reading habits among students.

The event was further honored by the presence of Dr. B.H. Sripathi Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), delivered the inaugural address, reinforcing the importance of libraries in academic settings. Dr. Mamatha Pramod K., Head (I/c) of the Department of Library and Information Science, concluded the session with a vote of thanks. Mr. Amaljith, Librarian at Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, introduced the resource person, while Ms. Amreentaj, Assistant Librarian at the Central Library, served as the Master of Ceremony.

The session was well-received, offering valuable insights and practical tips for students on developing better reading habits in the context of the digital age. Approximately 250 first-year students from the faculties of Ayurveda, homeopathy, naturopathy, and pharmacy, along with faculty members and library staff, participated in the program. The event also saw the attendance of Dr. Shivaprasad, Principal of Yenepoya Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital (YHMCH), and executive members of the Karnataka State Library Association.

This celebration underscored the vital role of libraries in academic success and aimed to inspire future generations to embrace reading as a cornerstone for lifelong learning.