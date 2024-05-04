New Mangalore Port Authority to Host Workshop on ‘Maritime Adversities’ in Mangalore

Mangaluru: Shipping and Ports are the backbone of any Country, as part of awareness, NMPA continues its series of consultations and educational programs. The upcoming workshop will delve into various processes and eventualities associated with shipping, emphasizing the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders, preventive measures, and preparedness and response systems in dealing with maritime adversities.

The workshop will be inaugurated by Shri Mullai Muhilan M.P, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of DK Dist., Mangalore, who has graciously consented to officiate the event. Joining the workshop as domain experts are Dr R.D. Tripathi, Environment Advisor from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and Capt. Manoj Joshi, Deputy Conservator from Mormugao Port Authority. These esteemed experts will lead discussions on the various possibilities and situations of maritime adversities and mechanisms to effectively respond to them including the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders.

The workshop presents an invaluable opportunity for stakeholders involved in maritime operations and management to gain insights, share experiences, and collaborate on enhancing safety and preparedness in the maritime sector.

The workshop will be organized on 06th May 2024, 10:00 AM, at Hotel Taj Vivanta, Mangalore.