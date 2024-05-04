Yenepoya Nursing College holds State Level Workshop on Precision in Practice: Advancing Skill Assessment

Mangaluru: The Department of Nursing Education and 1st-year Postgraduates, at Yenepoya Nursing College organized a State Level Workshop on Precision in Practice: Advancing Skill Assessment, on May 4th, 2024 at Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce & Management, Balmatta.

The Chief Guest Dr R Sreevani, Nursing Professor & HOD, Dharwad Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences, Dharwad emphasized that more importance is given to skill assessments in the current semester nursing curriculum and all need to update their knowledge regarding the utilization of various assessment tools.

Dr B H Sreepathi Rao, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) was the Guest of honour, He said that in the modern era, Artificial Intelligence has taken over many aspects. It is very important that all need to understand the concepts & update the knowledge behind the usage of assessment strategies.

Dr Leena KC, Principal, of Yenepoya Nursing College, presided over the function.

There were 5 sessions with hands-on from the experts in the field of Education.

Dr Priya Reshma Aranha, the Organising chairperson, welcomed the gathering.

Mrs Anju Ullas, Organising Secretary, proposed the vote of thanks.

A total of 80 delegates from various districts attended the Workshop.