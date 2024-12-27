New Mangalore Port Welcomes Seven Seas Voyager, second cruise ship of the current season

Mangalore: New Mangalore Port Authority proudly hosted the luxurious Bahamian cruise ship Seven Seas Voyager today, enhancing its reputation as a premier destination for global cruise tourism. The vessel, part of the renowned Norwegian Cruise Line, docked at the port at 6:30 AM and departed at 5:30 PM today.

With 650 passengers and 450 crew members aboard, Seven Seas Voyager embodies opulence and world-class travel. The cruise ship, spanning 206.5 meters in length with a gross registered tonnage (GRT) of 42,363, is navigating the Arabian Sea as part of its voyage from Fujairah to Colombo, via Mumbai, Goa, New Mangalore, and Cochin.

Passengers were warmly welcomed with traditional Indian hospitality, reflecting the rich culture and heritage of the region. Arrangements were made to the passengers to visit iconic local attractions such as Karkala Gomateshwara Temple, 1000 Pillar Temple, Soans Farm, Kalbhavi Cashew Factory, Gokarnatha Temple, and local markets.



